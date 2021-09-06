SAMEDI 18 SEPTEMBRE : VEILLÉE AUX CHANDELLES A SAN FRANCISCO EN SOUTIEN AUX VICTIMES DES INCENDIES EN KABYLIE

A la mémoire des 215 de nos frères et sœurs qui ont perdu la vie dans les incendies criminels qui ont ravagé la Kabylie, les Kabyles de San Francisco lancent un appel à toutes les familles Kabyles pour venir à la veillée aux chandelles :

Quand ?

Samedi 18 septembre 2021 de 18h00 à 20h30

Où ?

SPROUL HALL

UC BERKELEY CAMPUS

BARROW LN, BERKELEY CALIFORNIA 94704

In remembrance of the 215 people who lost their lives during the arson fires in Kabylia,

We the Kabyles of San Francisco are calling on all Kabyle families to join us for the candlelight vigil, which will be held:

When?

Saturday, September 18th 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m

Where?

SPROUL HALL

UC BERKELEY CAMPUS

BARROW LN, BERKELEY CALIFORNIA 94704

SIWEL 060910 SEP 21