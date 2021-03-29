IVEDDI ΓER YIDIS N TALUFT N MANAL D YEMMA-S

ICKAVEN (SIWEL) — Timenɣiwt n Manal i yesεan 05 d yemma-s ass 10 meɣres 2021 di taddart n Yickaven deg tɣiwant n Ferεun di Vgayet s ufus n gma-s n tmeṭṭut-a, d kra nniḍen εemden deg waya. Dayen i d-yeǧǧan rrehva d lxelεa meqqren gar yimezdaɣ n tɣiwant n Ferεun akked kra s win yeslan s teqsiḍt-a.
Sebba n tmenɣiwt s telqay mazal ur d-teffiɣ ara, taluft ha-tt-an gar yifassen n teɣdemt. D acu-kan, akken i teddu wawal, imdanen-ayi i tt-yenɣan, yusa-d s ufus lecyax d iderwicen i yessawḍen tamsalt ɣer wanct-a.
Amezday ( Collectif ) n taddart-a n Yickaben n tɣiwant n Ferεun d win i d-yulin akken ad yeddu d taluft alma ivan-d lḥeqq, rnu ɣur-s, ad ivedd ɣer yidis n twacult ama dayen yerzan tamsalt-ayi deg teɣdemt alma tvan-d tidet akked tezmert n tnefsit n yiεeggalen n at uxxam.
Amezday n taddart n Yickaven, d win i d-yeɣran i yiwet n tikli s tsusmi ( Une marche silentieuse ) i wass lǧemεa i d-iteddun 02 yevrir 2021 deg tɣiwant n Ferεun, akken ad d-wten mgal timenɣiwt-a i d-yeḍran deg taddart.
Timetti Taqvaylit, ilaq ad twexxer ɣef yir lecɣal ixeddmen kra yimdanen ɣer yiderwicen d lecyux, izmer ad d-yawi lmeḍerra tameqqrant i tmetti akken i yezmer ad yessiweḍ taluft ɣer tmenɣiwin am tayi i d-yeḍran deg taddart Yickaven.
SIWEL 291410 MAR 21