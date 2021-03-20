BIRTH OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEE TO SUPPORT HOSTAGES LOUNÈS HAMZI AND DJAMEL AZAIM AS WELL AS ALL THE KABYLIAN ACTIVISTS HARASSED BY ALGIERS

KABYLIA (SIWEL) — To face the racism, repression and imprisonment of Kabylian citizens and political activists in Kabylia by colonial Algeria, in particularly Lounès Hamzi and Djamel Azaim who are languishing in Algerian prisons, the Mouvement for the self-determination of Kabylia (MAK), the spearhead of Kabylia independence, is deployed and organised on the ground.

Thus, it was decided to set up an International committee called Hostage Support Committee (HSM) for Lounès Hamzi, Djamel Azaim as well as all other Kabylians activists who are harassed and imprisoned by the Algerian authorities the HSM mission will be to:

• Alert the Kabylians and the international communities in order to obtain the release of all the detainees.

• Support their struggles by protecting their ideas and freedom of speech.

• Inform and help their families.

To achieve this, both in Kabylia and in the diaspora, calls for gatherings and awareness-raising actions for Kabylians and international NGOs will be launched.

With regards to regional militant structures in Kabylia, the direction of the coordination of this Committee is entrusted to a collective of militants.

SIWEL 201948 MAR 21